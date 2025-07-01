Reader view/opinion: The importance of July 4th

On this July 4th, we look forward to the Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and all related events (Thank you, Edmonds Chamber!), and to spending time with friends and loved ones. Barbecue, potato salad and watermelon await! Maybe cherry pie too.

While we celebrate the day, I hope many of us will take the time to talk to youth in our lives about the reason why we celebrate July 4th. As life gets busy, and our differences feel greater than ever, it’s critical to remember our Declaration of Independence.

On July 4th, 1776, our Continental Congress, comprised of representatives from the 13 colonies, unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence for the United States of America. Interestingly enough, the actual vote itself took place on July 2nd, but the 4th immediately became the day that we celebrate American independence.

The whole document deserves to be read and remembered. However, a section that stands out, shining and bright is:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, “

“Men” is now widely recognized to mean “all human beings,” and the entire document can be found on the National Archives web page.

I also recommend talking with youth about our United States Constitution so that, generation after generation, we’re sure to remember the civil rights to which all people are entitled.

There is a fundamental dignity and respect that people from all cultures, backgrounds, identities, orientations and beliefs deserve. The 4th is a perfect time for us to come together about that fact, as well as to remember these fundamental yet monumental documents that are so important to our nation.

Chris Eck is a community member and has also served as an elected Edmonds City Councilmember since November 2023.