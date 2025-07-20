Reader view: The Edmonds levy lift — how did a $6M proposal turn into $14.5 M?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

We are being asked how a $6 million levy lift assumption in the 2026 City of Edmonds budget became the $14.5 million levy lift going to ballot. Speaking only for myself (and offering my personal understanding of the situation), here are the numbers explained.

The 2025-2026 biennial budget is a bare bones budget and reflects the current significant cuts in staff and programs that community members are experiencing. Cutting the additional $6 million necessary to balance the budget had such negative impacts on safety, quality of life and the essence of our city identity that the administration and council both agreed to leave those essential services in the budget. The funding solution was to first borrow internally to get through 2025, and then to use a levy ask to cover that essential service gap in 2026.

Council Resolution 1570 identifies the cuts if $6 million in new revenue is not received: most non-patrol police service, much park maintenance (including the pricier labor for plumbing-dependent amenities), all human services, and all arts and culture services. Please follow this link for the Resolution and detailed accounting of this $6 million budget gap.

It was always understood that even with the patch of a successful $6 million levy, the city would be locked into today’s reduced service levels, and have the following unfunded needs:

— Repaying the millions borrowed from utilities.

— Replenishing $10M in operating reserves.

— Funding the current year’s maintenance.

— Making progress on a $40M maintenance backlog, including significant projects in historic buildings.

— Funding parks projects with environmental or safety concerns.

— Making bond payments on end-of-life recreation facility replacements (such as Yost pool) and/or identified gaps in community amenities (such as the point in South Edmonds from which there is no park a mile in any direction).

— Any unanticipated increase in a budgeted cost.

— Other things the community prioritizes (sidewalks, the Edmonds Marsh, etc.).

The $6 million figure avoids drastic cuts; the balance of that $14.5 million figure, with another $5 million in recurring revenue generated from other sources, begins addressing the structural imbalance between recurring revenues and recurring expenses and those associated with our long-neglected buildings, streets and sidewalks.

I wish our problems could be addressed with less, but the ugly truth is that we can’t have the city we have had without a significant increase in revenue. Everything we buy costs more, and we are “out of road” to defer maintenance to. We must refurbish, restore and take care of our assets through reliable and diverse revenue streams and expanded private/public partnerships. Or we must let some of them go.

