Recommended Reads: ‘The Innocents at Home” explores World War II’s impact on children

The Innocents At Home: Children of the 1940s, by Mary Stone

One of Mary Stone’s deeply affecting written works is The Innocents at Home: Children of the 1940s, a historical fiction collection that offers a poignant lens on World War II through the eyes of children. War impacts children in so many ways, and it’s very instructive to read stories focused on our youth.

Rather than writing about the battlefield, Stone turns her attention to the emotional terrain of childhood during wartime. The book features a multicultural cast of young protagonists from the U.S., Poland, Germany and France, each navigating the upheaval of the 1940s. From hiding in Polish caves to discovering a British soldier in a French attic, these fictionalized stories are inspired by real events and circumstances, lending them a haunting authenticity.

One of the standout stories in The Innocents at Home: Children of the 1940s by Mary Stone follows Nicolette, a young girl living in a grand but war-worn French mansion. While exploring the attic, she stumbles upon evidence that someone has been secretly living there — crumbs, a worn blanket and a hidden journal. As she pieces together the clues, Nicolette realizes a British soldier has been hiding in her home, evading Nazi patrols during the occupation.

Rather than turning him in, Nicolette chooses to protect him, bringing food and news in secret. Their quiet alliance becomes a symbol of resistance and trust, even as the war rages outside. The story captures the tension of secrecy, the innocence of childhood bravery and the quiet heroism that often goes unnoticed in history books.

It’s a deeply human tale, told with tenderness and suspense, and it lingers long after the final page.

What makes this collection stand out is its emotional range — grief, resilience, prejudice, love, and hope all find a place in these pages. Stone’s background as a counselor and educator shines through in her sensitive portrayal of trauma and healing. The prose is accessible yet evocative, making it suitable for both younger readers and adults interested in a fresh perspective on the war’s impact.

If you’re drawn to character-driven narratives that explore the quieter, often overlooked corners of history, The Innocents at Home is a moving and memorable read.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.