Red, white and blue on parade as Edmonds celebrates July 4th

by Teresa Wippel Posted: July 4, 2025 21
Vietnam Veterans of America proudly march in the parade. (Teresa Wippel photo)

With temperatures in the low 70s, it was a picture-perfect Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Friday.

Starting off the day, runners of all abilities participated in both the 5K and 1K fun runs. Luca Hooks came in first in the 5K with a time of 17.19.36. You can see a complete list of 5K finishers here.

Many selfies were taken in the pre-race moments. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Edmonds Ferries running team. (Larry Vogel photo)
Face painting was part of the pre-race activities. (Larry Vogel photo)
Vern Woods of Peoples Bank attaches a balloon to a young runner. (Larry Vogel photo)
And they’re off on the 5K run. (Larry Vogel photo)
Runners get in a crouch as they prepare for the 1K fun run starting gun. (Larry Vogel photo)
Luca Hooks heads for the finish line, taking first place in the 5K. (Teresa Wippel photo)
George Brackett (aka Brian Hanchett) at the finish line. Runners were challenged to “Beat Brackett,” named after the Edmonds founder. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)
Happy 5K finishers. (Larry Vogel photo)
More happy faces at the finish line. (Teresa Wippel photos)

Families filled the streets for the children’s parade — via stroller, scooter, wagon or, in many cases, proudly walking the parade route.

Windermere Real Estate is the long-time sponsor of the Children’s Parade. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Ride that zebra! (Larry Vogel photo)
Red, white and blue. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Youngsters couldn’t resist playing with the water spouts in the fountain at 5th and Main. (Larry Vogel photo)

Then came the main parade, with an eclectic mix of pipe bands, student musicians, dancers, martial artists, roller skaters and — as this is a local election year — a number of politicians. Not to mention the dancing horses, always a crowd favorite.

Edmonds Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino served as Parade Grant Marshall.

Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino with his wife Nancy,
Joe Scordino’s granddaughters were on hand to celebrate him. (Larry Vogel photo)

The following parade entries were recognized with awards:

Most Patriotic: North Sound Church

North Sound Church entry. (Larry Vogel photo)

Most Original: Calvary Chapel

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

Funniest: Mrs. Ropers

Mrs. Ropers, publicizing their Edmonds Roper Romp on Aug. 1. (Teresa Wippel photo)

Best Decorated: Holy Rosary Parish

Holy Rosary Parish (Teresa Wippel photo)

Chamber Trophy: Calypso Edmonds restaurant

Calypso. (Teresa Wippel photo)

Both the run and parade were produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, with support from the following sponsors and supporters: Hazel Miller Foundation, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, 1K Family Run Presenting Sponsor – People’s Bank Edmonds, The Children’s Parade Presenting Sponsor – Windermere Edmonds, Village Transmission and Auto Clinic, Edmonds Yacht Club, DME CPA Group, The Branding Iron, Beresford Booth, Spirit 105.3, Edmonds Village, Les Schwab of Edmonds, The Plumbing Physician, Comstock Jewelers, Salish Sea Brewing and Edmonds Helix.

Students from Edmonds School District’s Summer Music School perform. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Dancing horses, a crowd favorite. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Edmonds Food Bank did their own take on the “give me your tired, your poor” poem. (Larry Vogel photo)
Joan Longstaff was on hand to enjoy the festivities. (Larry Vogel photo)
Lion dancers from the Seattle Chinese American Chamber of Commerce. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Shannon Sessions from Support 7.
The Northwest Junior Pipe Band. (Larry Vogel photo)
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen with a bouquet of American flags. (Larry Vogel photo)
L-R: Edmonds Assistant Police Chief Loi Dawkins and Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Falun Dafa put on a colorful show. (Teresa Wippel photo)
The Edmonds Waterfront Center paid homage to longtime stalwarts and supporters, Frannie Cohen and her husband, the late Sid Cohen. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Spruce Street Neighborhood was present. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Cline Jewelers celebrates 45 years. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Sound Disposal puts on the dog. (Teresa Wippel photo)
Lillyann Hendershot and family represent the Edmonds Chamber Foundation.
The Mountain Bike Club performed some wheelies. (Larry Vogel photo)
Santa Claus (aka Eric Bricker) came down from the North Pole to attend the event.
(Larry Vogel photo)
Diane Buckshnis and Janice Carr carry the Floretum Garden Club banner. (Larry Vogel photo)
Comstock Jewelers joined forces with the Edmonds Historical Museum to ride on Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine. (Teresa Wippel photo)
A message from the League of Women Voters.

