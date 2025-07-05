Red, white and blue on parade as Edmonds celebrates July 4th

With temperatures in the low 70s, it was a picture-perfect Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Friday.

Starting off the day, runners of all abilities participated in both the 5K and 1K fun runs. Luca Hooks came in first in the 5K with a time of 17.19.36. You can see a complete list of 5K finishers here.

Families filled the streets for the children’s parade — via stroller, scooter, wagon or, in many cases, proudly walking the parade route.

Then came the main parade, with an eclectic mix of pipe bands, student musicians, dancers, martial artists, roller skaters and — as this is a local election year — a number of politicians. Not to mention the dancing horses, always a crowd favorite.

Edmonds Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino served as Parade Grant Marshall.

The following parade entries were recognized with awards:

Most Patriotic: North Sound Church

Most Original: Calvary Chapel

Funniest: Mrs. Ropers

Best Decorated: Holy Rosary Parish

Chamber Trophy: Calypso Edmonds restaurant

Both the run and parade were produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, with support from the following sponsors and supporters: Hazel Miller Foundation, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, 1K Family Run Presenting Sponsor – People’s Bank Edmonds, The Children’s Parade Presenting Sponsor – Windermere Edmonds, Village Transmission and Auto Clinic, Edmonds Yacht Club, DME CPA Group, The Branding Iron, Beresford Booth, Spirit 105.3, Edmonds Village, Les Schwab of Edmonds, The Plumbing Physician, Comstock Jewelers, Salish Sea Brewing and Edmonds Helix.