Republic Services will pick up waste and recycling on the regularly scheduled day starting Monday, July 21. Republic Services sent a notice out Sunday and posted it on the website.

Republic Services suspended pickup July 9 in solidarity with a Teamsters strike in Boston. The Teamsters and Republic Services reached a tentative agreement on Friday, July 18.