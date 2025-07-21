Rick Steves issues Challenge Grant to help save music education in Edmonds School District

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Imagine Edmonds not being able to afford music programs in its schools. No orchestra. No jazz. No band concerts filling gymnasiums with applause and pride. That’s the future the school district faces if critical funding isn’t restored for the 2025–26 school year.

When Deborah Brandi, executive director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District, shared this reality with local travel expert and philanthropist Rick Steves, he was stirred to action. She explained how middle school music education feeds into high school programs. Without it, over 300 students will lose access to a complete and creative education next year.

Steves remembered how music shaped his own school experience. “Why,” he asked, “can’t we afford something so fundamental in our community today?” Brandi explained how $120,000 would cover the cost of 1.2 teaching positions split across six schools to maintain the district’s music pipeline from middle school to award-winning high school programs for a year and buy time to advocate for state funding after that.

Steves did a little arithmetic ($120,000 for 300 students equals $400 per child) and it seemed a wonderful investment for something so powerful. He proposed this: “I’ll give $30,000 if you can find another donor or donors to match that. With that $60,000, we’ll rally the music-loving public in our community to raise the final $60,000 so that together we reach that $120,000 goal. Together, we’ll save music education in the Edmonds School District for an entire year.”

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has found donors for Rick Steves’ match and now it’s the public’s turn. The foundation has $60,000 and it needs $60,000 more by Aug. 15, 2025 to save music, jazz and orchestra programs for middle and high school students for the 2025/26 school year.

When asked why he cares, Steves explained: “In my travels across the globe, I’ve seen how music and the arts transcend language, connect people, build empathy, and make communities stronger. Music education should not be ‘extra,’ nor should it be for the privileged few. It belongs in our public schools, available to every child. Supporting music education is an investment in a more thoughtful, creative, and connected society. With the turmoil in our country today and how the arts are being slashed far and wide, this is more important than ever. I’m proud to contribute what I can and I hope the community will join me to keep music education alive in Edmonds.”

Donations of all sizes are welcome, but must be received by Aug. 15 for the “Save the Arts” campaign to unlock the $60,000 challenge grants and save these programs for this school year. To give or learn more about how you can help, visit foundationesd.org/ways-to-give/save-the-arts.