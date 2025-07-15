Obituaries Rita Marie Nadreau: Retired Boeing engineer remembered for her quiet exuberance Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News! Rita Marie (Daunais) Nadreau Rita was born in North Adams, MA, to Charles and Olena Daunais. She graduated from Drury High School in 1945. Rita was one of only three women graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, with a degree in engineering in 1949. She went on to work on helicopters at Sikorsky Aircraft and Kaman, both in CT. Rita moved to Seattle in 1955 to work at Boeing.

Rita will be remembered for her quiet exuberance. She was active in ballroom and square dancing, bridge, camping, and was a downhill skier until the age of 78. Along with her husband Ray, she biked around Europe on many Road Scholar tours shortly after retirement. Rita liked baseball and spent many evenings watching the Mariners.