Sand sculpture contest, inaugural Beach Bash at Edmonds Waterfront Center Friday

Get ready for some beach action in Edmonds Friday, July 11 with two events: The annual Sand Sculpture Contest starting at 11 a.m. and the inaugural Beach Bash, running from 5-10 p.m. — both at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), 220 Railroad Ave.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. for the Sand Sculpture Contest, with check-in taking place at the EWC Wedding Circle. Judging starts at 1 p.m. followed by bucket awards at 2:30 p.m.

Sand sculptors will build their creations at Brackett’s Beach, south of the ferry. This amateur contest is open to all ages. Bring your own buckets and shovels. Bucket Awards are given to the top three sculptures in each category. Everyone is welcome, no pre-registration required.

Categories include:

Adult (Age 15-plus)

Family Group (All ages)

Children Group (up to age 14)

Day Camp/Organization (All ages)

The Beach Bash, also at the EWC, runs from 5-10 p.m. and features:

Live DJ sets and a performance by Point of Sail, the Northwest’s premier Yacht Rock tribute band

The Sand Bar with craft beer, wine and specialty beach drinks

Food trucks serving delicious local fare

Spectacular sunset views over the Olympics

The live band starts at 8 p.m. Entry to the event is free.

Both events are sponsored by Terry Vehrs, Windermere of Edmonds.