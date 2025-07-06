Reminder: Orphan Car Show July 12 in Edmonds The Puget Sound Oldsmobile Club is hosting an Orphan Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds.

The show will be open only to “Orphan” cars — defined as a brand that has ceased production over the years — from a Packard to a Pontiac. Others brands include AMC, DeSoto, Edsel, Hudson, Mercury, Nash, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Rambler and Studebaker.

“The number of car manufactures that have vanished in the last century is surprising — hundreds or more,” organizers said. “This format will showcase brands that are overshadowed at most car events, some with very interesting histories.”

The car entry fee is $20, and registration will occur on the day of the show. Spectators are admitted free.

All proceeds will go to Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District. Clothes for Kids will be onsite to accept donations.

