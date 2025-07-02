Scene in Edmonds: Around town 3 hours ago 4 The ferry Spokane provides a backdrop for this osprey Sunday. (Photo by Tiana Cosette) Cheery blooms . (Photo by Ann Bradford) Early Tuesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Marina reflections. (Photo by Ron LaRue) “The pinks are running and I don’t mean pink salmon.” (Photo by Bob Mazelow) A palette of colors along 2nd Avenue. (Photo by Kevin O’Keffee) Watching the trains on Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Matthew Irby) Cathy Roy shows up at Edmonds beaches at random and does flag twirling with her custom-made flags. She calls it flag worshipping.Here she’s at Picnic Point Beach Park. (Photo by Alex Duncan) A hummingbird stopping by for a drink. (Photo by Rick Good) Beach delights. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Alex Duncan
