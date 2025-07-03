Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 2, 2025 0 A walking path near Edmonds Elementary. (Tuesday photo by Ann Bradford) Early Wednesday morning swim. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Peaceful view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A day on the water. (Photo by Mary Tizon) Two colors of hydrangeas on the same plant. (Photo by Alex Duncan) North Sound Church ready for July 4th. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A 15-lb. catch of the day on the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) At sunset. (Photo by Niall McShane)
