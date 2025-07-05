Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 4, 2025 4 First night delight for crabbers Thursday. (Photo by Bob Sanders) Pre-parade preparations Friday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Garden surprise. (Photo by Jennifer Young) Daisy delight. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Friday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
