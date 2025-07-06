Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 5, 2025 0 Friday night fireworks in Kingston. (Photo by Alex Duncan) At Marina Beach Park Friday. (Photo by Anne Stein) Saturday at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Waterfront foliage with a view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) “I’m in charge of the water.” (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) The Kellee Bradley Band performs at Main Street Commons. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Saturday summer market time with humans. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
