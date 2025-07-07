Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 6, 2025 4 A view of Mount Baker early Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Great blue heron having breakfast at Picnic Point. (Photo by Dave Govan) A pop of color. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Summer fun. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Undercover rabbit. (Photo by Linda Ross) A lonely bicycle. (Photo by Kathy Ryan) Wading into Sunday. (Photo by LynnDee King) Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
