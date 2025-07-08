Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 7, 2025 2 Ansel gets some air at Edmonds’ Picnic Point beach Sunday. (Photo by Dave Govan) The weekly Sunday sign waving continued at the Edmonds-Shoreline border on Highway 99. Organizers say they plan to continue them every Sunday from 1-2 p.m. (Photo courtesy Pam Mieth) A burst of coneflowers at the waterfront Monday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sunny Monday walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sailing away. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.