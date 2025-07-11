Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 10, 2025 3 A 6-foot-tall poppy. (Photo by Judy Cooper) On the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Drizzly start to the morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Peaceful scene. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Punishments Big Band play at the Port of Edmonds Sea Notes. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.