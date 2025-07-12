Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 11, 2025 0 A deer spotted in Edmonds’ Cherry Hill neighborhood. (Photo by Jess Grant) Graceful greenery outside Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by Ron LaRue) An osprey perched on top of a sailboat mast. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Waterfront blooms. (Photo by Mary Dizon) The view from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Robust rhododendron. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sand sculpture contest entry. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
