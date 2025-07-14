Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: July 13, 2025 0 Saturday night sunset. (Photo by LynnDee King) Early Sunday morning calm. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Two vintage aircraft flying in formation Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Tim Johns) Two deer strolling through a yard onto Talbot Road. (Photo by Kathie Burnside) Mount Baker on display. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Brenna Durnin of Soulcem performs at the PorchFest music festival in downtown Edmonds Sunday afternoon. Look for a story and more photos Monday. (Photo by Georgia Knoles) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
