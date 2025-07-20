Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Sunday, July 20, 2025
Osprey in flight. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Friday night sunset. (Photo by Niall McShane)
It was a “July-uary” morning at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Digging the beach Saturday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Artists participating in Sketcher Fest. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Pondering the next move. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
‘Spanish Spectacular’ performance at the Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by RJ Perna)
Flowers in bloom at Salish Crossing. (Photo by RJ Perna)

 

Sunday's annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will combine floral beauty with local history

