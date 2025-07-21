HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Photos Scene in Edmonds: Around town July 20, 2025 Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News! The Ballinger Shakespeare Company performing “Much Ado About Nothing” at Mathay-Ballinger Park Saturday night. (Photo by Adrienne Fraley) Photo by Ann Bradford Sunday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Sunday morning caw-nversation at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Rita Schultz) Blooms at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The Puget Sound Express whale-watching boat stops so passengers can observe orcas heading south past Edmonds. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Golden Bough performing Celtic music at City Park Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Roses at 4th and Bell. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) The steamship Virginia V sails past Edmonds. The ship is the last operational example of a Puget Sound Mosquito Fleet steamer. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Choo, choo. (Photo by LynnDee King) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Alex Duncan Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleEdmonds City Council to hold three public hearings July 22 Related Articles Scene in Edmonds: Around town Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name * (First and last required) Email * City/State of Residence * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Don't subscribe All new comments Replies to my comments Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Δ Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment. By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting. Upcoming Events Jul 22 9:00 am Recurring TOPS Club, Inc. — Edmonds meeting Jul 22 9:00 am - 11:00 am Recurring TOPS Weekly Meetings Jul 22 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Recurring Silent Prayer Jul 26 9:00 am - 11:00 am Recurring Restore Yost Park Aug 1 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Festival View Calendar
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.