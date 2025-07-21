Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Ballinger Shakespeare Company performing “Much Ado About Nothing” at Mathay-Ballinger Park Saturday night. (Photo by Adrienne Fraley)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Sunday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Sunday morning caw-nversation at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Blooms at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
The Puget Sound Express whale-watching boat stops so passengers can observe orcas heading south past Edmonds. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Golden Bough performing Celtic music at City Park Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Roses at 4th and Bell. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
The steamship Virginia V sails past Edmonds. The ship is the last operational example of a Puget Sound Mosquito Fleet steamer. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Choo, choo. (Photo by LynnDee King)
Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Alex Duncan
Previous article
Edmonds City Council to hold three public hearings July 22

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO