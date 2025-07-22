Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Monday, July 21, 2025
Kevin Starkey and Amanda Thornton-Dewitt posing as early 20th century news reporter and photographer at the Needham House, part of Sunday’s 2025 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour. Read more about the historic home here. (Photo by Linda Harter)
Photo by Jewel Hagen
Photo by Ron LaRue
Almost ripe. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Setting sun. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Photo by JJ Kuhl
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
