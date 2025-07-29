Monday, July 28, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Siena and Harper doing what kids do on a recent beautiful summer afternoon on the Edmonds waterfront – having fun. (Photo by Bob Sears)
Taking a dip at sunrise Monday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Lunchtime on the waterfront. (Photo by Matthew Irby)
Marina reflections. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Monday sunset. (Photo by Anne Stein)
Photo by Jack Bernard
Photo by Alex Duncan
Public memorial service for Gregory Jantz Aug. 2 in Edmonds

