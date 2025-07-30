Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Another sign-waving event at the Edmonds/Shoreline border of Highway 99 and 244th Street Southwest on Sunday. The “Social Justice Sundays” continue from 1-2 p.m. throughout the month of August. Food and toiletry donations for locations organizations in need will be accepted.
Standing room only at the Edmonds Fishing Pier at sunrise Tuesday.
Forest bathing at Southwest County Park. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Low-tide exploring. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
An unfinished web site. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS Somerset (LPD-25), passing Edmonds on its way to the Seafair Fleet Week parade in Elliott Bay. (Photo by Matthew Irby)
Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Alex Duncan
