Friday, July 18, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Friday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Early Friday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Beach walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Roses at Hazel Miller Plaza. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
A beautiful historic home on Sunset Avenue that will be on the Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour Sunday. (Photo by Chris Walton)
Cloud cover and cooler temperatures. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Previous article
Edmonds Block Party rolls out 2025 food lineup

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO