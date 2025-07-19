HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Photos Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday July 18, 2025 Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News! Early Friday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Beach walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Roses at Hazel Miller Plaza. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A beautiful historic home on Sunset Avenue that will be on the Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour Sunday. (Photo by Chris Walton) Cloud cover and cooler temperatures. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleEdmonds Block Party rolls out 2025 food lineup Related Articles Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Scene in Edmonds: Around town Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Don't subscribe All new comments Replies to my comments Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Δ Upcoming Events Jul 19 9:00 am - 11:00 am Recurring Restore Yost Park Jul 22 9:00 am Recurring TOPS Club, Inc. — Edmonds meeting Jul 22 9:00 am - 11:00 am Recurring TOPS Weekly Meetings Jul 22 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Recurring Silent Prayer Aug 1 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Festival View Calendar