Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Friday, July 25, 2025
Busy morning on Railroad Avenue. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
An industrious bee working at the Edmonds Marsh “thistle factory.” (Photo by Jo Simmons)
Heavenly hydrangeas. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Interesting pine cones. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
At the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Merri Fulton)
Making music (and some money) busking at Civic Playfield. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Friday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Ann Bradford

 

