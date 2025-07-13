Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: July 12, 2025 1 Early Saturday at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A garden Buddha greets the morning. (Photo by Patricia Taylor) Fun in the Saturday sun. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Heading out. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Beach music. (Photo by RJ Perna) Summer market music. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
