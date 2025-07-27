Saturday, July 26, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
White hydrangeas turning pink at City Park. (Photo by Merri Fulton)
Enjoying the buskers at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. (Photo by Carl Zapora)
A burst of color. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Puget Sound Alphorns performing at the waterfront. (Photo by Jewel Hagen)
Glorious sunset. (Photo by LynnDee King)
Previous article
Man rescued after falling down ravine at Point Edwards

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO