Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: July 3, 2025 0 Early morning at Marina Beach. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) What a view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Marina Beach art. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Ready for my closeup. (Photo by Lonna Milburn) Guitarist Lito Castro and his wife performed at the Port of Edmonds summer concert Thursday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Parade chairs at the ready. (Photo by LynnDee King) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Lyndee King
