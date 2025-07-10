Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: July 9, 2025 3 “Back off! This is my fishing spot.” Great blue heron at Edmonds’ Picnic Point Wednesday. (Photo by Dave Govan) At Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Let’s get real. Joining the crowd at the “Sighting Whales” sculpture at Olympic Beach Park. (Photo by Chris Tassos) On the move. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
