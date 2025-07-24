Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

Sunrise view. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Emerging fog. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
A bright rose in the fog. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Minus tide at Marina Beach, 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Cheryl Shawlee)
A happy sight: Garbage pickup Wednesday. (Photo by Linda Ross)
Fun as the sun comes out. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Playing mandolin by the ferry. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Bright flowers in front of the downtown Log Cabin. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Fiery sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
