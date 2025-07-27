Scene in Edmonds: Marsh restoration volunteers back to work

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Marsh Restoration Volunteers were back at the reopened Shellabarger Creek along Highway 104 Saturday controlling invasive vegetation using wood chips. The volunteers are working under a new four-year Adopt-A-Highway Landscaping Agreement between the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Edmonds Stream Team. The agreement supports continued community volunteer efforts to control invasive vegetation in the Edmonds Marsh and Shellabarger Creek and to plant trees and shrubs to preserve the new stream habitat.