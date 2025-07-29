Scene in Edmonds: Yard pollinators

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Following up on the story we published on native bees in Washington, photographer Doug Parrott noted that during July, he has been taking photos of the diversity of pollinators in his Edmonds yard. Attached is a small sample:
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.