Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Yard pollinators
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Yard pollinators

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Following up on the story we published on native bees in Washington, photographer Doug Parrott noted that during July, he has been taking photos of the diversity of pollinators in his Edmonds yard. Attached is a small sample:

Great golden digger wasp
Yellow jacket taking a drink.
Honey bee on cat mint.
Hover Fly variety less than 1/4 inch.
Paper wasp in the water drinking.
Honey bee
Great black wasp on hydrangea.
Woodland skipper shows up in July and August every year.
Cabbage white shows up in late spring.
Western tiger swallowtail arrives in late June.

 

Previous article
Colorful caftans to take over downtown Edmonds at 3rd Annual Roper Romp Aug. 1
Next article
Premera and Seattle Storm launch all-stars program to honor WA school employees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO