Scene nearby: Latino Expo at Edmonds College

By
Ashley Nash

A dancer performs at Latino Training Institute’s Latino Expo on July 26, 2025. (Photos by Ashley Nash)

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) hosted its annual Latino Expo at Edmonds College Saturday.

“At a time when immigration and political tensions weigh heavily on many of our families and neighbors, the presence of our allies matters more than ever,” LETI founder and CEO Rosario Reyes said. “This event is more than a festival – it’s a safe and welcoming space where we can stand united, enjoy delicious Latino food and fun entertainment.”

A dancer performs a traditional Mayan ceremony and dance.

The event received support from local organizations including the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds College, Molina Healthcare and Sound Transit.

Children lined up before taking the stage.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

