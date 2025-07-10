Scene nearby: Touring the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

Photographer Niall McShane visited the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Seattle Thursday.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy website, the Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers. Known as “America’s Tall Ship,” it’s the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.
Built at the Blohm+Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, and commissioned as Horst Wessel,the Eagle was one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. At the close of the war, the ship was taken as a war reparation by the U.S., recommissioned as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle and sailed to New London, Connecticut, which has been her permanent homeport ever since.
