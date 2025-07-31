Scenein Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Early morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Dahlia delight. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Sailing away. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Delicate flower. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
Colors at sunset. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
Sunset at the ferry Walla Walla heads to Edmonds. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
