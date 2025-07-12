Sea creatures rule at annual Edmonds Sand Sculpture Contest

Low tide and sunshine meant perfect conditions for the 19 teams competing in this year’s Sand Sculpture Contest, hosted by the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“Ebbie the Edmonds Octopus” stole the show, claiming first place in the family category. The breathtaking creation was assembled by seven members of the Hogenson family. Builders ranged in age from 3 to 69. Sara (Hogenson) Bayless da Costa said they chose an octopus because it’s her son Eli’s favorite animal and named it Ebbie, “Like the ebb and flow of the tides.”

Second place in the family category went to Lillyan and Eva Hendershot for their axolotl sculpture. (An axolotl is a Mexican salamander.)

“The Tess Mahal” — named for its designer, Tess — claimed third in the family category.

Marysville’s Amelia Lawson, 12, won first place in the 14-and-under category with her ominous Kraken. Mom Oksana Lawson said the family hadn’t known about the contest, coming to Edmonds for the low tide, but Amelia jumped at the opportunity to express her creativity through sculpture.

“I was really excited to build this and I didn’t think I’d be able to build it in time,” Amelia said, beaming at her final product barely 30 minutes after she’d begun.

Second and third place in the kids category went to “Sandy Atlantis” and Team Slay’s “Caterpillar Kingdom.”

In the adult category for ages 15 and older, The Shore Thangs won with “Mt. Rain Lizard.” The sculpture featured a larger-than-life lizard and a smoking volcano.

Second place went to Shorewood High School juniors Livi Herman, Adrian Lewisohn and Olive Tolbert for their Jurassic World-inspired “Sleeping T-Rex.”

“Every year, we try to base it on a movie coming out that summer,” Herman said. Last year they took home first with a megalodon and in 2023 they claimed second for a Barbie sculpture.

Though most competitors were local families, others came from farther afield — even as far as California and Texas.

In addition to sand sculpting, young beachgoers enjoyed bubbles by Bubble Man Gary Larson.





