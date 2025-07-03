Shop for a cause at the Washington Kids tag sale in Lynnwood

Calling all treasure hunters and deal seekers. Washington Kids is hosting a two-day tag sale on Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12.

Thanks to a donation of inventory from the recently closed Swedish Edmonds Hospital Gift Shop, shoppers will have the chance to browse a variety of merchandise at deeply discounted prices. Every purchase helps a child in need.

Location: Washington Kids Distribution Center

19721 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood (behind the former Joann Fabrics)

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Payment accepted: Debit, credit and Venmo

All proceeds from the tag sale directly support Washington Kids programs that provide essentials like food, clothing, diapers and emergency assistance to unhoused and low-income students and families in the Edmonds School District.