Skandia hosting First and Third Friday folk dances in July at Cedar Valley Grange

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting two dances in July at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

A First Friday Dance will run from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, July 4. Elaine and Paul Everitt will teach reinlender variants. Reinlender is the Norwegian form of what is called the schottis in Sweden. This is a basic but fun dance, with many variants. The music will be provided by an all-comers band. All instruments are welcome. The band will gather downstairs at 7:30 p.m. as the dance teaching is starting, to warm up, make up a set list and run through the tunes. Admission will be free for all musicians and dancers.

Skandia’s Third Friday Dance will be from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, July 18. Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members. Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach Kalle P. vals. This is a favorite Swedish pattern waltz among Scandinavian dancers. The same dance is called Margot’s Valsen in Norway. In recent years, two additional parts have been added to the dance. Harry and Pat will start with a careful review of Kalle P, then will add the two additional parts of the dance. See: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbRHNZHfhxk. Music will be provided by Hale Bill and the Bopps. In addition, visiting ex-Seattleite fiddler Ingrid Hamberg and her Swedish husband will play a set.

To learn more, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.