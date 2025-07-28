Sno-King Folk Dance Club welcomes locals with global rhythms in Lynnwood

The Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites locals to step into a world of music and movement every Wednesday evening at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood from 7 to 9 p.m.. Dancers of all levels can enjoy partner, no-partner and set dances from across the globe, including dances from Poland, Scotland, Serbia, Bulgaria and France.

A beginner-friendly class starts at 6:30 p.m. except on the second Wednesday of the month — Aug. 13 — when a set dance is taught at 6:45 p.m. Late arrivals may not be accommodated that night, and no beginner class will be held.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the group hosts its monthly Second Saturday party from 7 to 9 p.m. with open dancing but no instruction. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and dress in traditional folk attire.

Admission is $8 with the first visit free. For more information, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com, or call 425-610-9393.