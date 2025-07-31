Snohomish County Parks awarded more than $1.6 million for park improvements 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News! The Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Division has recently been awarded more than $1.6 million in grant funding to support major upgrades at several popular parks across the county.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) awarded a $500,000 Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account (ALEA) Grant to fund the Flowing Lake Dock and Waterfront Access Project . This project in Snohomish will replace an aged floating dock; create opportunities for accessible kayaking, fishing and swimming; and create an educational and accessible waterfront experience.

“We’re incredibly grateful for RCO’s ongoing investment in public access and outdoor recreation in Snohomish County,” Parks Director Sharon Walker said in a news release announcing the grant awards. “These park improvements will lead to safer, more inclusive waterfront and park spaces, and helps our local dollars go further.”