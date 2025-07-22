Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2025 induction banquet tickets now on sale

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Tickets are now on sale for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Banquet, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24 at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., with the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. Memorabilia display cases and the wall mural will be available to view from 4:30-6 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $125 per person or $1,100 for a table of 10 people). Tickets may be purchased online here.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Class consists of the following individuals and one team. The 2025 individual inductees are: Brent Lillibridge, baseball, Jackson High School; Ed Hansen, bowling, Everett High School; Rick Fenney, football, Snohomish High School; Sarah Schireman Linse, track & Field, Archbishop Murphy High School; Fred Shull, baseball coach – Edmonds-Woodway High School; Laurel Tindall, gymnastics coach – Seattle Pacific University; and Pepe Fernandez, soccer arena owner (sports contributor) – Everett. The team being inducted is the 2003 Snohomish High School Girls Cross Country.

Roy Firestone, former ESPN Sportscaster and seven-time Emmy award winner is the guest speaker. Firestone has performed in more than 2,000 venues over two decades. He was featured in the Academy Award-winning film, Jerry Maguire, where he played himself. He was the original host of ESPN’s legendary Up Close, Up Close Classic, and Up Close Primetime.

The 2024-25 Everett’s Greatest Hits Radio & the Law Office of Russell & Hill High School Boy & Girl Student Athlete of the Year will be honored at the banquet. The 2025 Collegiate Male & Female Athlete of the Year will be honored as well. The names of the high school and collegiate athletes will be announced in the coming weeks.