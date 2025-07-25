Sound Transit sets public hearing Aug. 7 for 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News! Sound Transit will hold a public hearing on its 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan from 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. The meeting will be in-person at Union Station, 401 S. Jackson St. in Seattle, and also streamed virtually.

The Transit Development Plan, now available online , updated information to the Washington State Department of Transportation on various elements of public transit service delivered by Sound Transit. It contains details on the agency’s goals (and how they align with state and local long-range priorities), performance measures and targets, planned capital improvements and operating changes for the next six years, and a multiyear financial plan overview.