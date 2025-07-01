Sound Transit to run extended Link 1 Line service for July 4

People celebrating Independence Day this year will be able to take advantage of extended hours of service on Link light rail. The Link 1 Line will run on a Sunday schedule, with service extended until 2 a.m., Sound Transit said.

Link 1 Line trains will operate on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4. The last train to Lynnwood City Center Station will depart from Angle Lake Station at 1:40 a.m. July 5, and the last train to Angle Lake Station will depart from Lynnwood City Center Station at 1:48 a.m. July 5. The 1 Line holiday schedule can be found

ST Express bus routes will run on a normal Sunday schedule. Sounder N Line will not operate on July 4.

Passengers can plan their Independence Day trips using Sound Transit’s trip planner.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes and the Sounder N Line. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Go to Service alerts.