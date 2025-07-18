Friday, July 18, 2025
Sports

Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Houston Astros game July 20

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is available for the 1:10 p.m. Sunday, July 20 Mariners game vs. the Houston Astros. Special Sounder service is available in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. 

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m. 

The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.  

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available at soundtransit.org/eventservice. 

 

