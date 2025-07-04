Sounder trains available for Sunday’s Seattle sports events

Sports fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Mariners and Sounders games this Sunday, July 6. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

The special service will be available for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game at T-Mobile Park and the 2 p.m. Sounders FC match against the Columbus Crew at Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the last game/match ends. The games are expected to conclude within 10 to 15 minutes of each other, and rider alerts will be sent when the actual departure time is determined. Subscribe to rider alerts at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts.

An online schedule of Sounder event trains is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.