Southbound I-5 mainline to close in downtown Seattle overnight July 11

Southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle will close Friday night, July 11, and all southbound traffic will use the express lanes through early Saturday, July 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, July 11, until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 12, all southbound lanes will close near the Seattle Convention Center for maintenance. Travelers should plan for extra travel time or take alternate routes.

During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.

Closure details

People traveling overnight Friday, July 11, in Seattle should expect all southbound I-5 mainline lanes to close from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp (about milepost 167 to 165). All vehicles using southbound I-5 will need to exit at Stewart Street.

Southbound I-5 ramp closures will include:

Eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp

Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp

Union Street off-ramp

James Street off-ramp

Detour

During the closure, the I-5 express lanes will be open for southbound traffic through downtown Seattle. The downtown express lane exits will remain open. The northbound express lanes will close early to accommodate the southbound mainline closure.

People can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and the WSDOT real-time travel map.