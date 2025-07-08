Sponsor spotlight: 6 simple steps to planning a memorable holiday party

Planning a holiday party should feel festive — not frantic. Whether you’re organizing a corporate celebration, a team appreciation dinner or a gathering for friends and family, getting ahead of the game now means less stress and more joy later.

Here’s how to plan the perfect holiday party in six easy steps — plus, why booking early with the Lynnwood Event Center (LEC) comes with some seriously merry perks.

1. Pick a Date—Before Everyone Else Does

The holidays are a busy time for everyone. Lock in your preferred date early so you don’t get stuck competing with a dozen other events. At the Lynnwood Event Center, our prime holiday dates fill up fast — so now is the perfect time to secure yours.

2. Choose a Theme That Sets the Mood

From classic winter wonderland to glitzy cocktail soirees, a theme gives your party a polished, intentional vibe. Some of our most popular themes include:

Fireside & Flannel – Cozy, rustic and perfect for a relaxed evening

– Cozy, rustic and perfect for a relaxed evening Holiday Glam – Sparkle, sequins and signature cocktails

– Sparkle, sequins and signature cocktails Ugly Sweater Bash – Always a crowd-pleaser with endless photo ops

– Always a crowd-pleaser with endless photo ops Apres Ski – Think faux snow, hot cocoa bars and warm lighting

Need help bringing your theme to life? Our team at LEC has decor packages and vendor connections to make it easy.

3. Delight Guests with Food They’ll Talk About

Good food is at the heart of any celebration. Our in-house catering team, Plate & Palette, specializes in festive menus tailored to your event style — from elegant plated dinners to interactive buffet stations. Want passed hors d’oeuvres or a holiday-themed dessert bar? We’ve got you covered.

4. Leave the Logistics to Us

Booking at LEC means you don’t have to sweat the small stuff — or the big stuff. Our expert Event Managers will help you secure hotel blocks, arrange transportation and even coordinate valet parking so your guests feel like VIPs from the moment they arrive. It’s the ultimate way to treat your team (or yourself!) to the red carpet experience.

5. Add a Special Touch (or Two)

Make it memorable with a few extras:

A signature cocktail (like a spiced cranberry mule)

A live band or DJ

A themed photo booth or keepsake station

Raffle giveaways or employee awards

Our team can help you brainstorm creative ways to impress your guests — without blowing your budget.

6. Take Advantage of LEC’s “Pick Your Perk” Holiday Promo

When you book your holiday party at the Lynnwood Event Center before Aug. 31, 2025, you’ll unlock our Pick Your Perk promotion. Choose from three festive perks like a complimentary hot cocoa bar, snowflake projections or a champagne toast.

But these perks are only available for a limited time, and booking early ensures you get the best selection of dates and incentives.

Make This Year’s Celebration Easy (and Impressive)

Our team at the Lynnwood Event Center is here to make your holiday party planning simple, fun, and seamless —from first inquiry to final toast.

Ready to start planning? Visit lynnwoodeventcenter.com or call us today to learn more and lock in your date —and your perk!