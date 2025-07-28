Sponsor spotlight: Common tax questions — what everyone is wondering

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here are several of the most common tax questions and their answers. But like most things, there can be exceptions, so if in doubt always ask for help.

What happens to a loan if it’s forgiven? The IRS generally considers the canceled amount as taxable income, unless an exception applies. This means you may have to report the forgiven debt on your tax return and pay income taxes on it. Lenders typically issue a Form 1099-C for canceled debts, which you must include on your tax return.

Does my child need to report cash earned from a lemonade stand? Yes, the cash your child earned for helping a neighbor is taxable. The IRS doesn’t care if it came from mowing lawns, babysitting, or lemonade stands, earned income is earned income. Your child may not end up owing any income taxes, though, thanks to the single taxpayer standard deduction of $15,000 in 2025. But they’ll still be on the hook for Social Security and Medicare taxes if their net profit is more than $400.

Are my rewards earned on a credit card taxable? Taxation of any extras you earn with a credit card – including miles, discounts, even cash back – are not taxable if you had to pay to get them. Other rewards that you receive — for example, a reward for signing up for a card or for referring a new cardholder — are considered taxable income per the IRS.

Does my employer contribution count toward the 401(k) limit? Your employer’s matching contributions do not count toward your maximum contribution limit, which for this year is $23,500. If you’re 50 or older, you can sock away an additional $7,500 (for a total of $31,000) this year.

What happens to loans from my retirement account if I change jobs? When you switch jobs, you must pay back any loans borrowed from your employer-sponsored retirement account within a short amount of time. If the loan isn’t paid back, the outstanding balance is considered a distribution that is subject to income taxes and an early withdrawal penalty.

Do I really need to report gifts given to people? Yes, but only if you give more than $19,000 ($38,000 if married) in 2025 to any one person. It must be reported to the IRS on a gift tax return. That’s because the IRS keeps track of gifts you’re allowed to make over the course of your lifetime, which in 2025 is $13,990,000 ($27,980,000 if married). Only after reaching this lifetime dollar amount will you need to actually make a gift tax payment.

Do I have to report a loss? You may think the IRS isn’t interested in losses you incur, such as when you sell a stock at a loss or if your business loses money. The reality is that you should always report losses on your tax return because you can use them to offset income under certain conditions. In addition, most losses can be carried forward to future years to offset income.

