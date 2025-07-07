Sponsor spotlight: Estate planning — tips for every family

If juggling priorities were an Olympic sport, young parents would win the gold medal. Raising kids, advancing careers, paying off student loans, and saving for a home is a lot. All this makes estate planning feel like a tomorrow problem.

But estate planning puts you in charge of your family’s financial future if the unexpected happens.

Here are three ways you can protect your family’s future by starting your estate planning today.

Protect your current income

Your current income is the fuel that keeps your household going. Here are several ideas to protect your earnings:

Minimize tax liabilities using tools such as trusts or family limited partnerships can shield assets from estate or capital gains taxes.

Protect against lawsuits and creditors by structuring ownership through legal entities or trusts. These separate legal entities can make it harder for lawsuits or creditors to reach your personal income or business revenue.

Ensure income continuity if incapacitated. With powers of attorney and living trusts in place, you can tap someone you trust to manage your income and financial affairs if you’re unable to do so.

Protect your future income

Estate planning isn’t just about distributing assets — it’s a proactive way to secure financial stability down the road. Here are several ideas to protect your future income.

Preserve wealth using tax planning strategies. Trusts, retirement accounts, and gift giving can minimize your future estate and income taxes, helping you retain more of your earnings over time.

Safeguard business and investment income. Planning for succession or setting up buy-sell agreements ensures that income from businesses or investments can continue in the future, even after death or incapacity.

Provide long-term control over assets. Set specific terms in wills or trusts to dictate how and when income-generating assets are used. This can protect them from mismanagement or being wasted in short order.

Protect your children

Estate planning isn’t just about money – it’s also about protecting your kids if something happens to you. Here are several ways to protect your children.

Ensure guardianship. If you pass away or become incapacitated, a will lets you name who should raise your children. Without this, the decision goes to the courts, and a judge will choose a guardian. Naming someone in your estate plan ensures your children are raised by someone you trust, in a stable and familiar environment.

Control their inheritance. A well-structured estate plan allows you to manage how and when your children receive their inheritance. For example, you can create a trust and decide when to distribute money and for what purposes, such as education, health care, or buying a home.

Minimize conflict. When your wishes are clearly written in legal documents, it leaves less room for disagreements among family members. This can help prevent costly legal battles or emotional fights over who should care for the kids or how money should be used.

Many people believe estate planning is only for the very wealthy. But as you can see, managing an estate is important for everyone, regardless of income level. Consider reviewing your situation with a qualified expert and help create peace of mind for yourself and your loved ones.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660