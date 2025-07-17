Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeEntertainmentRestaurantsSponsor spotlight: Scotty's Food Truck open July 17-19 at Edmonds' Five Corners
RestaurantsSponsor Spotlight

Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open July 17-19 at Edmonds’ Five Corners

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!
Scotty’s Blackened Salmon Caesar salad

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 17-19, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish and Chips, Fish, Salmon or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Thanks for being a committed reader and getting to the end of story. To help us tell many more stories in our community, please donate to our newsroom today!

Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Previous article
Woodway’s Margaret Evans wins Bastille Day petanque tourney
Next article
Letter to the editor: It’s time to think beyond the honeybee

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO