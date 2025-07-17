Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open July 17-19 at Edmonds’ Five Corners

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!
Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 17-19, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.
On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish and Chips, Fish, Salmon or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
